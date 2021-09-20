NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$4.75.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on NuVista Energy from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Scotiabank lifted their price target on NuVista Energy from C$2.75 to C$6.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$3.00 to C$4.25 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$5.00 price objective on shares of NuVista Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Firstegy upgraded NuVista Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

Shares of TSE NVA opened at C$4.37 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$988.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.01. NuVista Energy has a 1-year low of C$0.61 and a 1-year high of C$4.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$3.61 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.06.

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

