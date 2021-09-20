NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation, fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $222.31.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NXPI. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of NXPI stock opened at $209.33 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $208.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.19. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $117.25 and a 52 week high of $228.72. The company has a market cap of $55.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.04, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.40.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.05. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.563 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.19%.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, CFO Peter Kelly sold 127,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total transaction of $28,658,992.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,810,540.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 4,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.69, for a total transaction of $1,040,668.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,753 shares in the company, valued at $8,838,692.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 182,305 shares of company stock worth $40,748,841 in the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 4.3% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,705,061 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $745,984,000 after acquiring an additional 154,176 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.5% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 118,577 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $24,394,000 after acquiring an additional 2,936 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 88.1% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 175,995 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $36,206,000 after acquiring an additional 82,440 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 8.8% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 42,230 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $8,503,000 after acquiring an additional 3,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 918.6% in the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 47,907 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $9,646,000 after acquiring an additional 43,204 shares during the last quarter. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

