O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $232,000 Stock Position in CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,441 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CURO Group were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of CURO Group by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 277,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,973,000 after buying an additional 17,794 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in CURO Group by 9.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,345,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,637,000 after acquiring an additional 111,766 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in CURO Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $903,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CURO Group by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 402,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,876,000 after purchasing an additional 61,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CURO Group by 1,536.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 375,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,478,000 after purchasing an additional 352,684 shares during the period. 37.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CURO Group alerts:

Shares of CURO stock opened at $16.95 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.41 and a 200-day moving average of $15.80. The company has a market cap of $702.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 2.98. The company has a quick ratio of 5.05, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. CURO Group Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $6.53 and a 52 week high of $20.81.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.18. CURO Group had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 33.91%. The business had revenue of $187.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.00 million. Analysts anticipate that CURO Group Holdings Corp. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. CURO Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.95%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CURO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CURO Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on CURO Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

In other CURO Group news, Director Michael Mcknight sold 41,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total value of $669,926.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 138,895 shares of company stock worth $2,289,888. Corporate insiders own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

About CURO Group

CURO Group Holdings Corp. is a consumer finance company, which engages in the provision of services and lending products for under banked consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The United States segment operates the Speedy Cash, Rapid Cash, and Avio Credit brands.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for CURO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CURO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.