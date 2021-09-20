O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Purchases 406 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,581 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 406 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 50.3% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 23,300.0% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000.

VOE stock opened at $141.67 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.75. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $97.09 and a twelve month high of $146.68.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

