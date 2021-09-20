O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) by 14.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,881 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,931 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 60.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,609,214 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $122,891,000 after purchasing an additional 5,137,389 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Antero Midstream by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,270,058 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $255,276,000 after buying an additional 2,515,406 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Antero Midstream by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,886,092 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $53,151,000 after buying an additional 2,262,285 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Antero Midstream during the first quarter worth $15,656,000. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in Antero Midstream by 247.9% during the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,075,361 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $18,741,000 after buying an additional 1,478,899 shares in the last quarter. 51.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AM stock opened at $10.11 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Antero Midstream Co. has a 1-year low of $5.09 and a 1-year high of $10.69. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 3.29.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $232.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.81 million. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 38.65% and a return on equity of 17.81%. Analysts expect that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 28th were given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 27th. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

AM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Antero Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Antero Midstream from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Jonestrading lowered shares of Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.58.

In other news, insider Brendan E. Krueger acquired 4,000 shares of Antero Midstream stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.40 per share, with a total value of $37,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corp. owns, operates and develops midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources production and completion activity. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collect and process production from Antero Resources wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

