O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 17,077 Shares of Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,077 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Credit Suisse Group were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 365.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,276 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 27.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Credit Suisse Group during the first quarter worth about $85,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Fourthstone LLC bought a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. 3.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Credit Suisse Group alerts:

Shares of CS opened at $10.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88. Credit Suisse Group AG has a twelve month low of $9.28 and a twelve month high of $14.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.30 and a 200-day moving average of $10.82.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.11). Credit Suisse Group had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 0.42%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Credit Suisse Group AG will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CS. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $9.89 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded Credit Suisse Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank raised Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Credit Suisse Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Credit Suisse Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.26.

About Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group AG is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Swiss Universal Bank; International Wealth Management; Asia Pacific; and Investment Banking and Capital Markets. The Swiss Universal Bank segment offers comprehensive advice and financial solutions to private, corporate, and institutional clients in Switzerland.

Recommended Story: Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS).

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.