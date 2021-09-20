O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Takes $227,000 Position in Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TTSH)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TTSH) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 28,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TTSH. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Tile Shop in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $676,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tile Shop in the 2nd quarter valued at $172,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Tile Shop in the second quarter worth $81,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in shares of Tile Shop during the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Tile Shop during the second quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 29.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Tile Shop from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

Shares of TTSH stock opened at $7.92 on Monday. Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.54 and a twelve month high of $8.90. The stock has a market cap of $411.59 million, a P/E ratio of 28.29 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.63 and a 200 day moving average of $7.37.

Tile Shop Company Profile

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in retailing of natural stone and man-made tiles. The company was founded by Robert A. Rucker on June 27, 2012 and is headquartered in Plymouth, MN.

