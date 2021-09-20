Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,305,309 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 62,564 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.14% of Occidental Petroleum worth $40,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OXY. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the second quarter valued at $230,000. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the second quarter valued at $224,000. Empirical Finance LLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the second quarter valued at $314,000. US Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the second quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the second quarter valued at $765,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “average” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays upgraded Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.14.

NYSE:OXY opened at $26.94 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.94. The stock has a market cap of $25.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.46. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $8.52 and a 1 year high of $33.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.49. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 10.45% and a negative net margin of 26.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.76) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1.02%.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, Director Stephen I. Chazen acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.76 per share, with a total value of $515,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

Further Reading: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.