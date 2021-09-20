Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBCI) Short Interest Down 30.1% in August

Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBCI) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,900 shares, a drop of 30.1% from the August 15th total of 49,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OBCI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Ocean Bio-Chem by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Ocean Bio-Chem by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 81,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ocean Bio-Chem by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 128,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 3,734 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Ocean Bio-Chem during the 2nd quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, AltraVue Capital LLC raised its holdings in Ocean Bio-Chem by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 94,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 33,772 shares during the last quarter. 8.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ocean Bio-Chem alerts:

Shares of Ocean Bio-Chem stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,570. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.82. The company has a current ratio of 6.23, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Ocean Bio-Chem has a one year low of $8.23 and a one year high of $18.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.26 million, a P/E ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.35.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th.

Ocean Bio-Chem Company Profile

Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc manufactures, markets and distributes appearance, performance and maintenance products under the Star brite and Star Tron brand names. The firm also manufactures and distributes disinfectant, sanitizing and deodorizing products under the Performacide and Star brite brand names. It serves the marine, automotive, power sports, recreational vehicle and outdoor power equipment markets.

Recommended Story: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Ocean Bio-Chem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocean Bio-Chem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.