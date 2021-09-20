OceanEx Token 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $95,866.00 (OCE)

OceanEx Token (CURRENCY:OCE) traded 10.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. During the last seven days, OceanEx Token has traded 5% lower against the US dollar. One OceanEx Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. OceanEx Token has a market capitalization of $4.13 million and $95,866.00 worth of OceanEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002273 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002129 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.54 or 0.00067124 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $76.91 or 0.00174763 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.88 or 0.00113333 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,085.53 or 0.07010876 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44,142.23 or 1.00299191 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $354.28 or 0.00804986 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OceanEx Token Profile

OceanEx Token’s total supply is 8,811,756,112 coins and its circulating supply is 1,788,038,022 coins. The official message board for OceanEx Token is medium.com/@OceanEx . OceanEx Token’s official Twitter account is @OceanexOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for OceanEx Token is /r/OceanEx . The official website for OceanEx Token is oceanex.pro

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched by BitOcean Global in 2018, OceanEx is an AI powered digital asset trading platform within the VeChainThor Ecosystem, offering professional services to digital asset investors, traders and liquidity providers. “

OceanEx Token Coin Trading

