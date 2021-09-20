OIN Finance (OIN) 24 Hour Volume Hits $803,342.00

OIN Finance (CURRENCY:OIN) traded down 12.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. OIN Finance has a market capitalization of $13.81 million and approximately $803,342.00 worth of OIN Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OIN Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.44 or 0.00001007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, OIN Finance has traded 63.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002292 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.18 or 0.00055415 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002705 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.68 or 0.00125312 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002291 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00012012 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.66 or 0.00045048 BTC.

OIN Finance Coin Profile

OIN is a coin. OIN Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,418,760 coins. OIN Finance’s official Twitter account is @FinanceOin and its Facebook page is accessible here . OIN Finance’s official message board is medium.com/oin-finance . OIN Finance’s official website is oin.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The purpose of the OIN project is to circumvent these hurdles and more by reconstructing the Ethereum DeFi ecosystem on the Ontology network by starting an ecosystem through OIN’s lending platform. By developing cross-chain technology, OIN will be able to exchange ETH assets natively. OIN will leverage ONT’s low transaction fees and low congestion to freely expand the ecosystem and grow the userbase to new heights by becoming the easier to use, cheaper option. The DeFi space will now have room to grow without restriction through OIN. “

OIN Finance Coin Trading

