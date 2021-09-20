Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan Sells 1,641 Shares

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 1,641 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.65, for a total value of $414,598.65. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,225.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $258.15 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $249.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $241.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.15. Okta, Inc. has a one year low of $193.03 and a one year high of $294.00. The company has a market cap of $39.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.93 and a beta of 0.97.
Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.24. Okta had a negative net margin of 52.47% and a negative return on equity of 18.64%. The firm had revenue of $316.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.
OKTA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Summit Insights upped their price target on shares of Okta from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Okta from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $289.67.
About Okta
Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.
