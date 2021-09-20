Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan Sells 1,641 Shares

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 1,641 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.65, for a total value of $414,598.65. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,225.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $258.15 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $249.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $241.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.15. Okta, Inc. has a one year low of $193.03 and a one year high of $294.00. The company has a market cap of $39.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.93 and a beta of 0.97.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.24. Okta had a negative net margin of 52.47% and a negative return on equity of 18.64%. The firm had revenue of $316.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Pension Service raised its position in Okta by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 175,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,622,000 after purchasing an additional 11,538 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Okta by 149.2% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 60,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,349,000 after acquiring an additional 36,256 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Okta by 13.6% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Okta by 2.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 779,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,804,000 after acquiring an additional 19,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Okta by 9.1% during the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 6,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. 83.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OKTA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Summit Insights upped their price target on shares of Okta from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Okta from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $289.67.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

