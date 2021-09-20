Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,050,000 shares, a growth of 69.4% from the August 15th total of 1,210,000 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 548,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Shares of ODFL stock opened at $289.65 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $33.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.99. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 52 week low of $176.34 and a 52 week high of $304.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $277.09 and a 200-day moving average of $259.91.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.14. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 18.80%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.08%.

ODFL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Wolfe Research downgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $290.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ODFL. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,643 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 18,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,444,000 after acquiring an additional 4,665 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 34,068 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,915 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,432,000 after acquiring an additional 3,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors own 70.11% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

