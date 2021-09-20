Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Shares Bought by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) by 284.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,881 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,364 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Olin were worth $1,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OLN. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Olin by 1,185.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 951,080 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038,693 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Olin during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,290,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Olin by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,063,498 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $571,962,000 after acquiring an additional 651,765 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Olin by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,686,791 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $177,957,000 after acquiring an additional 312,815 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Olin by 96.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 629,593 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $23,905,000 after acquiring an additional 309,490 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Olin news, COO James A. Varilek sold 34,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total value of $1,778,768.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott D. Ferguson sold 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total transaction of $148,350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OLN opened at $48.49 on Monday. Olin Co. has a 52-week low of $11.51 and a 52-week high of $52.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.20. The stock has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of -40.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.37.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.77. Olin had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a positive return on equity of 28.77%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.76) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Olin Co. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -59.26%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Olin from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Olin in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Vertical Research raised shares of Olin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Olin from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Olin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $49.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Olin has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.47.

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

