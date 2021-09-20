Omnitude Price Tops $0.0090 on Major Exchanges (ECOM)

Omnitude (CURRENCY:ECOM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 20th. One Omnitude coin can now be bought for about $0.0090 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Omnitude has a market capitalization of $583,170.67 and approximately $384,023.00 worth of Omnitude was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Omnitude has traded down 7.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002265 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.53 or 0.00055543 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002264 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.87 or 0.00121994 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00011996 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.88 or 0.00045014 BTC.

Omnitude (CRYPTO:ECOM) is a coin. It was first traded on February 23rd, 2018. Omnitude’s total supply is 74,413,301 coins and its circulating supply is 64,813,301 coins. Omnitude’s official website is omnitude.tech . Omnitude’s official Twitter account is @Omnitudeorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Omnitude’s official message board is medium.com/@Omnitude . The Reddit community for Omnitude is /r/Omnitude and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Omnitude is a platform for blockchain services integration. Its objective is to provide a set of tools in order to help users with adopting the blockchain technology for their businesses. Omnitude proposes an ecosystem for the whole marketplace where the blockchain would be the main feature, allowing automatized transactions mechanisms to both customers-business or businesses-retailers financial relationships. The ECOM token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 cryptocurrency developed by Omnitude. It is the platforms both native and utility token, designed to act as a settlement between parties to access goods and services available. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omnitude directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Omnitude should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Omnitude using one of the exchanges listed above.

