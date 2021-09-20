On Track Innovations Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTIVF) Short Interest Down 25.8% in August

On Track Innovations Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTIVF) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a decline of 25.8% from the August 15th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

On Track Innovations stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.23. The stock had a trading volume of 52,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,061. On Track Innovations has a 52-week low of $0.12 and a 52-week high of $0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.26. The stock has a market cap of $12.16 million, a PE ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 0.48.

About On Track Innovations

On Track Innovations Ltd. engages in the development of cashless payment solutions. It operates through the Retail and Petroleum segments. The Retail segment sells and markets variety of products for cashless payment solutions. The Petroleum segment includes manufacturing and selling of fuel payment and management solutions.

