ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) Receives $48.29 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.29.

ONTF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of ON24 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of ON24 from $57.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on ON24 from $70.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on ON24 from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ON24 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

In other news, Director Irwin Federman sold 60,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.55, for a total transaction of $1,361,050.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,790 shares in the company, valued at $220,764.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO James Blackie sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total value of $199,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 655,612 shares of company stock worth $14,498,727.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in ON24 in the first quarter worth $234,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ON24 in the 1st quarter valued at about $335,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of ON24 during the 1st quarter valued at about $362,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ON24 during the first quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in ON24 in the first quarter worth about $44,745,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ONTF opened at $20.14 on Friday. ON24 has a fifty-two week low of $19.30 and a fifty-two week high of $81.98. The company has a market capitalization of $939.55 million and a PE ratio of 15.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 3.86.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $52.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ON24 will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Virtual Environment, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions, including ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

