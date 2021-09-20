Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) Short Interest Up 39.3% in August

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,700 shares, a growth of 39.3% from the August 15th total of 16,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 149,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OPNT. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Opiant Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Opiant Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

OPNT traded up $1.64 on Monday, hitting $24.02. 167,074 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,305. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 10.46 and a current ratio of 10.46. Opiant Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $6.79 and a 12 month high of $24.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.69 million, a PE ratio of -66.72 and a beta of 0.75.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.59. Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 3.17% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. The business had revenue of $11.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.01 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Opiant Pharmaceuticals will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Matthew R. Ruth acquired 2,000 shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.34 per share, for a total transaction of $34,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,780. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Sinclair sold 50,269 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total value of $738,451.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 5,300 shares of company stock worth $93,057 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 28.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OPNT. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $136,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,831 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 2,253 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 5,668 shares during the period. Finally, Apis Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 84,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.92% of the company’s stock.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical solutions for common addictions and related disorders. The firm focuses on developing treatment to reverse opioid overdoses, treatment for overweight and obese patients with binge eating disorder and treatment for patients with Bulimia Nervosa.

