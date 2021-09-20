OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) COO Sells $34,872.21 in Stock

OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) COO Ramy A. Mahmoud sold 12,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.79, for a total transaction of $34,872.21. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 294,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $820,996.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

OPTN opened at $2.85 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.44, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market cap of $151.93 million, a PE ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 0.99. OptiNose, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.32 and a 1 year high of $5.11.

Get OptiNose alerts:

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $18.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 million. OptiNose had a negative return on equity of 1,275.55% and a negative net margin of 152.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that OptiNose, Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in OptiNose in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Snow Capital Management LP raised its position in OptiNose by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 156,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 12,075 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in OptiNose by 4,823.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 448,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after buying an additional 439,865 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in OptiNose by 939.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 689,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,145,000 after buying an additional 623,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in OptiNose in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. 42.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OptiNose from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

About OptiNose

OptiNose, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists. Its products include the XHANCE and ONZETRA Xsail. The company was founded by Per Gisle Djupesland and Helena Kyttari Djupesland in October 2000 and is headquartered in Yardley, PA.

Recommended Story: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for OptiNose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptiNose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.