OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) COO Sells $34,872.21 in Stock

OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) COO Ramy A. Mahmoud sold 12,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.79, for a total transaction of $34,872.21. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 294,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $820,996.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
OPTN opened at $2.85 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.44, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market cap of $151.93 million, a PE ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 0.99. OptiNose, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.32 and a 1 year high of $5.11.
OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $18.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 million. OptiNose had a negative return on equity of 1,275.55% and a negative net margin of 152.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that OptiNose, Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OptiNose from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.
About OptiNose
OptiNose, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists. Its products include the XHANCE and ONZETRA Xsail. The company was founded by Per Gisle Djupesland and Helena Kyttari Djupesland in October 2000 and is headquartered in Yardley, PA.
