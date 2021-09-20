Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Price Target Increased to $87.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $77.00 to $87.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the enterprise software provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 0.71% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ORCL. Citigroup upped their target price on Oracle from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Societe Generale upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Oracle from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.77.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $86.39 on Monday. Oracle has a 1 year low of $55.14 and a 1 year high of $91.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.83.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 146.83% and a net margin of 33.96%. The business had revenue of $9.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oracle will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Oracle news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total value of $3,001,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 115,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,257,586.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total value of $3,075,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,303,105.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 222,500 shares of company stock valued at $17,808,800 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 69,008 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $5,372,000 after purchasing an additional 6,183 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in Oracle by 79.4% during the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 286,116 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $22,271,000 after acquiring an additional 126,611 shares during the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the first quarter worth approximately $5,100,000. Physicians Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 27,728 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,946,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 113,441 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $8,146,000 after acquiring an additional 22,617 shares during the period. 44.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

