Orica Limited (OTCMKTS:OCLDF) Short Interest Update

Orica Limited (OTCMKTS:OCLDF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 277,000 shares, a growth of 40.4% from the August 15th total of 197,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 230.8 days.

Orica stock remained flat at $$9.77 during midday trading on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.79. Orica has a 52-week low of $9.77 and a 52-week high of $12.33.

Orica Company Profile

Orica Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of commercial explosives and blasting systems. It operates through the following segments: Australia, Pacific, and Asia; North America; Latin America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Minova; Auxiliaries; and Global Support. The Australia, Pacific, and Asia; North America; Latin America; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa segment involves in the supply of commercial explosives and blasting systems including technical services and solutions to the mining and infrastructure markets, and supply of mining chemicals including sodium cyanide for gold extraction.

