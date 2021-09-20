Orica Limited (OTCMKTS:OCLDF) Short Interest Update

Orica Limited (OTCMKTS:OCLDF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 277,000 shares, a growth of 40.4% from the August 15th total of 197,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 230.8 days.
Orica stock remained flat at $$9.77 during midday trading on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.79. Orica has a 52-week low of $9.77 and a 52-week high of $12.33.
Orica Company Profile
