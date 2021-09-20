Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Shares of ORKLY stock opened at $8.99 on Monday. Orkla ASA has a 12 month low of $8.72 and a 12 month high of $10.88. The stock has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.80.

Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter. Orkla ASA had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 14.21%.

About Orkla ASA

Orkla ASA engages in the distribution of branded consumer goods to the grocery, out of home, specialized retail, pharmacy, and bakery sectors. It operates its business through the following segments: Orkla Foods, Orkla Confectionery and Snacks, Orkla Care, Orkla Food Ingredients, Headquarters, Branded Consumer Goods including Headquarter, Hydro Power, and Financial Investments.

