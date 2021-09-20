Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) CEO Buys $1,004,469.00 in Stock

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) CEO Mario Schlosser bought 57,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.53 per share, with a total value of $1,004,469.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 57,317 shares in the company, valued at $1,004,767.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Oscar Health stock opened at $17.50 on Monday. Oscar Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.06 and a 52-week high of $37.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.18.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $529.28 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on OSCR shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Oscar Health from $44.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oscar Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Oscar Health from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.33.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 155.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oscar Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of Oscar Health by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 231,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Oscar Health by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Oscar Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. 69.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oscar Health

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company was formerly known as Mulberry Health Inc and changed its name to Oscar Health, Inc in January 2021. Oscar Health, Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

