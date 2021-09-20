Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.33.

Several brokerages have commented on OSCR. Cowen began coverage on Oscar Health in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Oscar Health from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Oscar Health from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Oscar Health from $44.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oscar Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th.

Get Oscar Health alerts:

In related news, CEO Mario Schlosser acquired 57,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.53 per share, with a total value of $1,004,469.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,004,767.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Meghan V. Joyce sold 24,014 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total transaction of $412,320.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 4,395,078 shares of company stock worth $67,705,733.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrive Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Oscar Health during the first quarter worth about $883,252,000. General Catalyst Group Management LLC bought a new stake in Oscar Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $388,819,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Oscar Health by 4.6% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,824,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,735,000 after buying an additional 559,947 shares during the period. Founders Fund IV Management LLC bought a new stake in Oscar Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $276,186,000. Finally, Formation8 GP LLC bought a new stake in Oscar Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $197,719,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OSCR traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,163,079. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.18. Oscar Health has a 12-month low of $12.06 and a 12-month high of $37.00.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $529.28 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Oscar Health will post -2.75 EPS for the current year.

About Oscar Health

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company was formerly known as Mulberry Health Inc and changed its name to Oscar Health, Inc in January 2021. Oscar Health, Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Oscar Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oscar Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.