Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Shares Bought by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.06% of Packaging Co. of America worth $7,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.5% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 5.4% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 5.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 6.1% during the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 3.5% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Packaging Co. of America news, SVP Charles J. Carter sold 14,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.52, for a total value of $2,142,189.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,231 shares in the company, valued at $3,519,961.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.51, for a total value of $361,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:PKG opened at $141.02 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $143.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.22. Packaging Co. of America has a 52 week low of $102.76 and a 52 week high of $156.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.89.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.39. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 8.97%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 69.20%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Packaging Co. of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.44.

Packaging Co. of America Profile

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

