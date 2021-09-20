Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.53 Million Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 21.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,248 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,251 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $1,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dean Investment Associates LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter worth about $468,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 6,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 70.2% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 20,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 8,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 103,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,836,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CHD shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James lowered Church & Dwight from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Church & Dwight in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.78.

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 14,660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total value of $1,269,556.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 40,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.59, for a total value of $3,481,373.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 44,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,847,955.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 94,073 shares of company stock worth $8,108,739. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Church & Dwight stock opened at $83.59 on Monday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a one year low of $77.62 and a one year high of $96.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.86 and its 200 day moving average is $85.47. The firm has a market cap of $20.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.39.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.20% and a net margin of 15.96%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.2525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 35.69%.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

