Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 14.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,774 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centene during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Centene during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Centene by 800.0% during the first quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Centene by 166.7% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Centene by 228.0% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Centene alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CNC opened at $64.64 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Centene Co. has a 52-week low of $53.60 and a 52-week high of $75.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.34. The company has a market capitalization of $37.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.46.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.16). Centene had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 0.61%. The business had revenue of $31.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Brent D. Layton sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Orlando Ayala sold 9,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $655,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

CNC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Centene from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Centene from $88.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Mizuho cut their price target on Centene from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Centene in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Centene from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.89.

About Centene

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

Further Reading: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.