Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,952 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $849,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Eagle Materials by 501.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 836 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the period. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Eagle Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $158,000. 94.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.13.

EXP stock opened at $134.68 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Eagle Materials Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.23 and a twelve month high of $160.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 1.23.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.14. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 25.22% and a net margin of 20.26%. The firm had revenue of $475.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.36 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.58%.

In related news, SVP William R. Devlin sold 6,537 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $980,550.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,122 shares in the company, valued at $4,668,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven L. Wentzel sold 2,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $352,640.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,349,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,952 shares of company stock valued at $6,785,148 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

