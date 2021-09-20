Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 97.8% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 46.3% in the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $54,000.

Get iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TLT opened at $149.17 on Monday. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $133.19 and a 1 year high of $165.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.78.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a $0.189 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. This is an increase from iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.