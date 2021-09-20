Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Position Boosted by Marco Investment Management LLC

Marco Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,665 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $2,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PANW. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,508,314 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $807,828,000 after purchasing an additional 621,184 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 102.6% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 390,924 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $125,901,000 after buying an additional 198,000 shares during the period. Harvard Management Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 103.9% in the first quarter. Harvard Management Co. Inc. now owns 340,900 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $109,790,000 after buying an additional 173,698 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 82.0% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 333,033 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $91,259,000 after buying an additional 150,016 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 139.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 183,908 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $59,230,000 after buying an additional 106,946 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on PANW shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $506.13.

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 3,431 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.13, for a total value of $1,304,226.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 273,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,130,531.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.01, for a total value of $4,428,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 50,184 shares of company stock worth $20,813,424 in the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PANW traded down $4.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $472.13. 26,082 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,151,195. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $219.34 and a fifty-two week high of $495.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $416.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $374.59. The company has a market capitalization of $45.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.96 and a beta of 1.40.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.16. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.72% and a negative return on equity of 17.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Recommended Story: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.