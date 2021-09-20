Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.550-$1.580 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.600. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.19 billion-$1.21 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.15 billion.Palo Alto Networks also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of PANW opened at $476.37 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.96 and a beta of 1.40. Palo Alto Networks has a one year low of $219.34 and a one year high of $495.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $416.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $374.59.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 17.08% and a negative net margin of 11.72%. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $463.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $515.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $506.13.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 3,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.13, for a total transaction of $1,304,226.03. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 273,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,130,531.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.01, for a total value of $4,428,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,184 shares of company stock worth $20,813,424. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

