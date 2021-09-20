Panagora Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 100.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,360 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,274 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $19,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CI. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cigna during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Cigna in the first quarter worth $68,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cigna in the first quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cigna during the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Cigna alerts:

In related news, Director Donna F. Zarcone bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $209.89 per share, with a total value of $104,945.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elder Granger sold 4,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.06, for a total transaction of $1,148,318.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,684,548.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Cigna from $304.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities decreased their target price on Cigna from $320.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Cigna from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.20.

Cigna stock opened at $205.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $217.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $236.52. Cigna Co. has a 1 year low of $158.84 and a 1 year high of $272.81. The stock has a market cap of $69.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.88.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $5.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.96 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $43.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.17 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 13.02%. Cigna’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 20.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.68%.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

See Also: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.