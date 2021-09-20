Panagora Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 34.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 223,884 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,884 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Hilton Worldwide worth $27,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 60.6% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 186.1% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the second quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 53.0% during the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HLT opened at $131.21 on Monday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.48 and a twelve month high of $136.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $125.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.57 billion, a PE ratio of -129.91 and a beta of 1.32.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 10.48% and a negative net margin of 6.98%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HLT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist increased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Argus raised their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hilton Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.83.

In related news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.42, for a total transaction of $364,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 287,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,963,253.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

