Panagora Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 284,033 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Lamb Weston worth $22,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Lamb Weston by 57.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,193,451 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $169,950,000 after acquiring an additional 804,186 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 495.5% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 915,908 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $70,964,000 after buying an additional 762,098 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 31.8% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,843,111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $142,805,000 after buying an additional 444,344 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the first quarter valued at about $21,539,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the second quarter valued at about $21,375,000. Institutional investors own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William G. Jurgensen bought 2,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $68.65 per share, with a total value of $147,666.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $89.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lamb Weston currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.67.

Shares of NYSE LW opened at $61.57 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.75. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.34 and a 12 month high of $86.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 75.97%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is currently 43.52%.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

