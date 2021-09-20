Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $17.34 Million Stock Position in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 215,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,089 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Timken were worth $17,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Timken during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in The Timken by 260.2% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of The Timken by 41.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Timken by 99.8% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of The Timken in the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. 80.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Timken alerts:

TKR opened at $67.42 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41, a P/E/G ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The Timken Company has a twelve month low of $52.51 and a twelve month high of $92.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.57.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. The Timken had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 9.29%. The business’s revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Timken Company will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The Timken’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.27%.

TKR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of The Timken from $87.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on The Timken from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of The Timken from $91.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Timken presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.25.

The Timken Company Profile

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing and marketing of bearings and power transmission products. It offers gearboxes, belts, chain, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches and brakes. It operates through the Mobile Industries and Process Industries segments. The Mobile Industries segment serves OEM customers that manufacture off-highway equipment for the agricultural, mining and construction markets; on-highway vehicles including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks; rail cars and locomotives; outdoor power equipment; and rotorcraft and fixed-wing aircraft.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR).

Receive News & Ratings for The Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.