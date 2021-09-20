Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $18.21 Million Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 48.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 291,647 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 95,401 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $18,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 8.6% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 5.2% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 3,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Community Bank of Raymore grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 3.9% during the second quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 4,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MDLZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.08.

In other news, Director Peter W. May sold 161,316 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total transaction of $10,033,855.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Peter W. May sold 79,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total transaction of $4,924,212.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,062 shares in the company, valued at $996,807.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 640,316 shares of company stock valued at $39,732,619 in the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $60.94 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $85.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.66. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.51 and a 12 month high of $65.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.58 and a 200-day moving average of $61.41.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 15.49%. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.65%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

