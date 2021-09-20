Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $25.23 Million Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 324,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,554 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $25,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 100.0% during the second quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth $39,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 55.5% during the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

NYSE:MRK opened at $71.68 on Monday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.89 and a 52 week high of $86.30. The firm has a market cap of $181.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 50.93%. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.77%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.79 target price for the company. Truist began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.09.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

See Also: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.