Panagora Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 172,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Western Alliance Bancorporation worth $15,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 140,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,055,000 after purchasing an additional 5,764 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the second quarter worth approximately $242,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 8.2% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 115.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 59,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,485,000 after acquiring an additional 31,595 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 145.8% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. 85.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on WAL shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.15.

NYSE WAL opened at $98.36 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.57. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $30.34 and a 12-month high of $109.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $506.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.56 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 47.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from Western Alliance Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.78%.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, Director Robert P. Latta sold 2,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.76, for a total transaction of $234,436.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,074 shares in the company, valued at $306,662.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert Gary Sarver purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 48,044 shares in the company, valued at $1,201,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

