Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 13,089 Shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 215,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,089 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Timken were worth $17,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TKR. First Horizon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Timken by 6.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 2,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Timken by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 8,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of The Timken by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Timken by 3.3% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 4,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA boosted its holdings in The Timken by 2.5% during the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 6,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on The Timken from $91.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on The Timken from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on The Timken from $87.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.25.

NYSE TKR opened at $67.42 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.57. The Timken Company has a 52 week low of $52.51 and a 52 week high of $92.39.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. The Timken had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 9.29%. The company’s revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Timken Company will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.27%.

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing and marketing of bearings and power transmission products. It offers gearboxes, belts, chain, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches and brakes. It operates through the Mobile Industries and Process Industries segments. The Mobile Industries segment serves OEM customers that manufacture off-highway equipment for the agricultural, mining and construction markets; on-highway vehicles including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks; rail cars and locomotives; outdoor power equipment; and rotorcraft and fixed-wing aircraft.

