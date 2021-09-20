Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 529 Shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 250,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 529 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.46% of The Ensign Group worth $21,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in The Ensign Group by 1.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. boosted its position in The Ensign Group by 2.2% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 6,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in The Ensign Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 39,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,721,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in The Ensign Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 25,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,240,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 87.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ENSG stock opened at $77.98 on Monday. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.46 and a 12-month high of $98.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.21 and its 200 day moving average is $85.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.98.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $638.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.03 million. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 20.82%. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.052 per share. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.14%.

ENSG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of The Ensign Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist decreased their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Ensign Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.40.

In other news, Director Daren Shaw sold 1,500 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total transaction of $131,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,711,810.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services, as well as urgent care centers and mobile ancillary businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Transitional and Skilled Services, Senior Living Services, and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment involves in providing patients with medical, nursing, rehabilitative, pharmacy, and routine services, including daily dietary, social, and recreational services.

