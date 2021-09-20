Pao Novatek (OTCMKTS:NOVKY) Downgraded by HSBC

HSBC downgraded shares of Pao Novatek (OTCMKTS:NOVKY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $275.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, VTB Capital upgraded shares of Pao Novatek from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS NOVKY opened at $260.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $231.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.55. Pao Novatek has a 52-week low of $122.00 and a 52-week high of $268.26.

NOVATEK JSC engages in the exploration, production, processing and marketing of natural gas and liquid hydrocarbons. It operates through the following geographical segments: Russia, Europe, Asia-Pacific, North America, The Middle East, and Other. The Russia segment includes exploration, development, production and processing of hydrocarbons, and sales of natural gas, stable gas condensate, other gas and gas condensate refined products, liquefied petroleum gas and crude oil.

