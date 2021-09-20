Pao Novatek (OTCMKTS:NOVKY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Pao Novatek (OTCMKTS:NOVKY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,100 shares, a decline of 23.2% from the August 15th total of 41,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 321.0 days.

Pao Novatek stock remained flat at $$260.36 during trading hours on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $231.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.55. Pao Novatek has a one year low of $122.00 and a one year high of $268.26.

Get Pao Novatek alerts:

NOVKY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC lowered shares of Pao Novatek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday. VTB Capital upgraded shares of Pao Novatek from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

NOVATEK JSC engages in the exploration, production, processing and marketing of natural gas and liquid hydrocarbons. It operates through the following geographical segments: Russia, Europe, Asia-Pacific, North America, The Middle East, and Other. The Russia segment includes exploration, development, production and processing of hydrocarbons, and sales of natural gas, stable gas condensate, other gas and gas condensate refined products, liquefied petroleum gas and crude oil.

Recommended Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Pao Novatek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pao Novatek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.