Papp L Roy & Associates Has $39.20 Million Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Papp L Roy & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,701 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 12,871 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 4.9% of Papp L Roy & Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Papp L Roy & Associates’ holdings in Microsoft were worth $39,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,735 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. increased its position in Microsoft by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 3,153 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 12,123 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,284,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 11,014 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 0.3% in the second quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 13,235 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,585,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 69.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $299.87 on Monday. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $196.25 and a 52 week high of $305.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.25, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $292.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $265.85.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.11%.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Microsoft from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Microsoft from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $366.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $324.84.

In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total value of $22,919,779.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,632,350 shares in the company, valued at $495,059,108. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.68, for a total value of $5,973,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 165,573 shares of company stock valued at $50,066,379 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

