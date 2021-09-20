Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG) Short Interest Up 36.4% in August

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 328,900 shares, a growth of 36.4% from the August 15th total of 241,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 101,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Paramount Gold Nevada in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Paramount Gold Nevada by 4,842.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 33,996 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Paramount Gold Nevada during the first quarter worth $65,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Paramount Gold Nevada by 134.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 66,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 37,934 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Paramount Gold Nevada by 21.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 117,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 20,946 shares during the period. 3.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Paramount Gold Nevada from $1.80 to $1.90 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:PZG traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.80. The stock had a trading volume of 102,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,898. Paramount Gold Nevada has a 12 month low of $0.76 and a 12 month high of $1.59. The company has a current ratio of 9.52, a quick ratio of 9.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.16 million, a PE ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 1.91.

About Paramount Gold Nevada

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It operates through the Sleeper Gold Project and Grassy Mountain Project segments. The company was founded on June 15, 1992 and is headquartered in Winnemucca, NV.

