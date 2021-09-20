Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) Stake Increased by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) by 34.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,833 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Park-Ohio were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Park-Ohio in the first quarter worth $307,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Park-Ohio during the first quarter valued at $513,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Park-Ohio by 7.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Park-Ohio by 35.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 6,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in Park-Ohio by 1.1% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 412,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,986,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PKOH opened at $22.84 on Monday. Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $14.66 and a 1 year high of $41.78. The company has a market cap of $289.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.07 and a 200-day moving average of $32.28.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.78). Park-Ohio had a net margin of 0.79% and a return on equity of 4.30%. The firm had revenue of $350.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.90 million. Analysts predict that Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Park-Ohio’s payout ratio is currently 5,000.00%.

In related news, Director Patrick V. Auletta sold 6,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $202,886.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $474,287.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

PKOH has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Park-Ohio from $43.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Park-Ohio from $42.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Park-Ohio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain logistics services and manufactures aluminum products. It operates through the following business segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products. The Supply Technologies segment provides customers with total supply management services for a broad range of high volume, specialty production components.

