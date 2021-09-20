PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) Research Coverage Started at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) in a research note released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Northland Securities started coverage on PDF Solutions in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.33.

Get PDF Solutions alerts:

PDFS stock opened at $22.90 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.81. PDF Solutions has a twelve month low of $16.44 and a twelve month high of $23.50. The firm has a market cap of $852.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.35 and a beta of 1.49.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. PDF Solutions had a negative return on equity of 19.40% and a negative net margin of 49.71%. The firm had revenue of $27.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PDF Solutions will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PDFS. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PDF Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,352,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PDF Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $16,362,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in PDF Solutions by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,742,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,323,000 after buying an additional 232,731 shares in the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PDF Solutions during the second quarter worth $4,045,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PDF Solutions during the second quarter worth $3,777,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.85% of the company’s stock.

About PDF Solutions

PDF Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of an end-to-end analytics platform that empowers engineers and data scientists across the semiconductor ecosystem and data analytics for process-design optimization and yield enhancement. Its products, services and platforms include proprietary software, physical intellectual property (or IP) for integrated circuit (or IC) designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services.

Further Reading: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for PDF Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDF Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.