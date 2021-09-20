Peak Fintech Group (NASDAQ:TNT) Shares Down 9.6%

Peak Fintech Group Inc (NASDAQ:TNT)’s share price fell 9.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.66 and last traded at $9.17. 5,016 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 238,630 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.14.

About Peak Fintech Group (NASDAQ:TNT)

Peak Fintech Group, Inc is an information technology portfolio management company, which engages in assembling, financing, and managing a portfolio of companies and assets in some of the tech sectors. It operates through the following segments: Fintech Platform, Financial Services, and Other. The Fintech Platform segment comprises procurement and distribution of products within a specific supply chain or facilitating transactions in the commercial lending industry through technology platforms.

Featured Article: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Peak Fintech Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peak Fintech Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.