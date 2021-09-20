Peanut (NUX) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $465,176.00

Peanut (CURRENCY:NUX) traded down 6.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 20th. In the last week, Peanut has traded 8.3% higher against the US dollar. Peanut has a total market cap of $2.82 million and approximately $465,176.00 worth of Peanut was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Peanut coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000688 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002312 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.75 or 0.00054905 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002309 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.76 or 0.00124270 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00011965 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.22 or 0.00044416 BTC.

Peanut Coin Profile

Peanut (CRYPTO:NUX) is a coin. Peanut’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,476,069 coins. Peanut’s official Twitter account is @PeanutTrade

According to CryptoCompare, “Peanut NUX is a Peanut Trade utility token. Peanut is DeFi price balancer that aims to increase crypto LP income. The goal of Peanut Trade is to achieve trustless token swaps and revenue sharing with reduced risk of impermanent loss and front-running.”

Buying and Selling Peanut

