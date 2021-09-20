Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Shares Sold by Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lowered its stake in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,908 shares during the quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 20.7% in the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 4,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $274,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,694,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 72.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Peloton Interactive stock opened at $103.42 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -147.74 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $112.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.53. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.48 and a 12-month high of $171.09.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $937.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.64 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 10.11% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PTON. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $130.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Friday, August 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.67.

In other news, COO Thomas Cortese sold 95,618 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total value of $11,861,412.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 96,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,912,645.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jill Woodworth sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.55, for a total value of $5,277,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 819,802 shares of company stock valued at $95,305,594 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

