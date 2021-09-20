PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Receives $87.38 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $85.67.

Several research firms have weighed in on PFSI. Piper Sandler upped their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $93.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $89.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of NYSE PFSI traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $64.34. The stock had a trading volume of 597,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 764,430. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. PennyMac Financial Services has a 12-month low of $49.67 and a 12-month high of $70.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.13 and a 200-day moving average of $62.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.20.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.48 by ($0.54). PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 40.76% and a return on equity of 46.88%. As a group, analysts forecast that PennyMac Financial Services will post 16.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. PennyMac Financial Services’s payout ratio is 3.82%.

In other news, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.34, for a total transaction of $1,025,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,860,200. 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 52,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,506,000 after acquiring an additional 16,778 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 14.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968 shares during the period. Paradiem LLC grew its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 23.7% in the first quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 47,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,833,000 after purchasing an additional 9,085 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 109,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,785,000 after buying an additional 25,952 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 17,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the production and servicing of U.S. residential mortgage loans. It operates through the following segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment includes mortgage loan origination, acquisition, and sale activities.

